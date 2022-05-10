J&K loses illustrious son: Santoor maestro Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma passes away

Famous multi-faceted artist and former Dean Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA), Jammu Vijay Saraf ‘Meenaghe’ rued that he could not materialise his vision of “Jugalbandi” between his “Santoor recital” and his painting. Nevertheless, memories lingered on for him too.

Reports quoting Santoor maestro’s son Rahul said that his end was peaceful. “He is not with us anymore but his music lives on. He went away peacefully. He has given the entire world his music, peace through his music and what he did for Santoor… it’s now known across the world,” reports said, quoting Rahul.

“His music will always live on. He will be with us through his music. He had age related issues. He was 83. We had done a concert together 15 days ago, everything was fine. He passed away peacefully,” reports further said, quoting Rahul.

Durga Jasraj, daughter of the late classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj and a close friend of Sharma, was quoted saying in the reports that the Santoor legend fainted in the bathroom and was “gone in a fraction of a second.”

Tributes continued to pour in throughout the day. President Kovind said Sharma’s recitals would leave connoisseurs of Indian classical music spellbound. “He popularized Santoor, the traditional musical instrument from J&K. Sad to learn that his Santoor is now silenced. Condolences to his family, friends and countless fans everywhere,” the President tweeted.