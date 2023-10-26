J&K marching ahead with renewed strength: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir was marching ahead with renewed strength and vigour.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that receiving the Amrit Kalash from all blocks and municipal bodies of Kashmir division under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign and flagging off the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ for onward journey to New Delhi via Jammu, the LG said, “It is not an event but a symbol of the hopes and aspirations of the people of J&K. It is also a clarion call of the rise of a new J&K that is marching ahead with renewed vigour and strength.”

The LG dedicated 3952 Amrit Vatikas and 4605 Shilaphalakams across J&K in memory of the great personalities who had made invaluable contributions and laid their lives for the progress and prosperity of J&K.

“Meri Maati Mera Desh is an occasion to remember the sacrificial struggle of freedom fighters and brave hearts. The sacred flame of their selfless sacrifice and the contribution of our charismatic forefathers in development will illuminate our journey of Amrit Kaal,” he said.

Sinha administered the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge to the people and called for united efforts for realising the vision of a developed India.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown us a new path through Panch Pran. The goal of developed India, to remove any trace of the colonial mindset, take pride in our roots, unity, and sense of duty among citizens, these five Prans will guide us in Amrit Kaal,” he said.