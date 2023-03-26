J&K marching ahead with spirit of social welfare: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that J&K was marching ahead with the spirit of social welfare.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the celebration of 450th Prakash Utsav of Goswami Shri Guru Nabha Dass Ji Maharaj here, the LG said, “Inspired by Guru Nabha Dass Ji’s thoughts, J&K is marching ahead with the spirit of welfare of every section of society and equal opportunities for people’s well-being.”

Extending his heartiest greetings to the people, he said, “The eternally relevant ideals of Shri Guru Nabha Dass Ji continue to inspire the nation to work for an egalitarian society and to nurture our composite culture. Let all of us together take a pledge that we shall dedicate ourselves to ensure peace, prosperity and social harmony.”