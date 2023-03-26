J&K marching ahead with spirit of social welfare: LG
Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that J&K was marching ahead with the spirit of social welfare.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the celebration of 450th Prakash Utsav of Goswami Shri Guru Nabha Dass Ji Maharaj here, the LG said, “Inspired by Guru Nabha Dass Ji’s thoughts, J&K is marching ahead with the spirit of welfare of every section of society and equal opportunities for people’s well-being.”
Extending his heartiest greetings to the people, he said, “The eternally relevant ideals of Shri Guru Nabha Dass Ji continue to inspire the nation to work for an egalitarian society and to nurture our composite culture. Let all of us together take a pledge that we shall dedicate ourselves to ensure peace, prosperity and social harmony.”
The LG reiterated the commitment of the government towards the welfare of the last person on the ladder of development and harnessing their potential in building strong Atmanirbhar J&K.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inclusive growth is the focus of the administration. The historic decision of August 5, 2019, ended the decades-old discrimination against deprived sections of the society,” he said. “We are making sure that no individual or no section of society is left behind in J&K’s development journey.”
The LG said that with the commitment to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, the government had taken various steps to ensure socio-economic development of poor and marginalised persons.
“The new industrial revolution, welfare of farmers, laborers and workers, empowerment of youth, women and deprived sections, unprecedented progress in health, education, road, power, infrastructure, agriculture and allied sectors, universal health coverage, e-governance, administrative reforms entrepreneurship and start-up ecosystem, are reflecting the true picture of new and aspirational J&K,” he said.
The LG urged all the citizens to promote the spirit of brotherhood and to strengthen the fabric of emotional bonds to fulfill the resolve of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and contribute towards nation building.
Responding to the demands projected by former minister D K Manyal, he assured the community members of due consideration of all genuine demands.
“‘Vanchito Ko Variyata’ is the commitment of the central government. Immediate steps will be taken for streamlining of scholarships to wards of the SC community,” the LG said. He said that service and welfare of the poor had been the top most priority of the administration.
The LG said that there was no law in J&K to provide land to the landless poor families and many of them were facing difficulties.
“The administration is committed to resolve this issue and very soon it will come out with a provision to provide land to the landless families so they can have their own house. These houses will be constructed under PMAY,” he said, replying to the demand of housing for landless poor families.
The LG said that the administration would also provide land for building a Smriti Bhavan in memory of Goswami Shri Guru Nabha Dass ji.
He also felicitated the members and youth of the community who had excelled in their fields.
Member Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the Parishad for building the Smriti Bhavan.
Member of J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission R L Bharti and President of Guru Nabha Dass Samaj Kalyan Parishad Sansar Chand Krotra were also present on the occasion.