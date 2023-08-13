J&K marching towards a bright future: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir was marching towards a bright future.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that flagging-off the Tiranga rally in Srinagar and joining thousands of enthusiastic citizens in the walkathon from SKICC to Botanical Garden, the LG said, “Together, J&K is marching towards a brighter future. People from all walks of life are working with one resolve-to shape the future of J&K and contribute to the journey of ‘Viksit Bharat’. All are united in emotion- may our beloved and victorious Tricolor fly high in the world.”
At SKICC, he administered the Prime Minister’s ‘Panch Pran’ pledge to the public representatives, officials, and citizens who gathered in huge numbers to participate in the Tiranga rally.
“Let us walk together, let our hearts beat together, this is the resolve of Tiranga rally that binds every section of the society in one emotion. From Pulwama to Poonch, from Kulgam to Kathua, from Jammu to Srinagar, all houses in 20 districts are celebrating and hoisting tricolour,” Sinha said. “The tricolour represents the dreams of our freedom fighters, our martyrs. I bow to all the great personalities who had made invaluable contributions and fought till their last breath for the progress and prosperity of the nation. Today the entire J&K is participating in the Tiranga rally. The tricolour is flying high in the sky and streets are filled with enthusiasm. Participation of men, women, youth, and senior citizens across J&K is an inspiration for the country as well.”
He also thanked the media fraternity for their support to the administration in creating a conducive environment in J&K.