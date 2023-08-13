J&K marching towards a bright future: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir was marching towards a bright future.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that flagging-off the Tiranga rally in Srinagar and joining thousands of enthusiastic citizens in the walkathon from SKICC to Botanical Garden, the LG said, “Together, J&K is marching towards a brighter future. People from all walks of life are working with one resolve-to shape the future of J&K and contribute to the journey of ‘Viksit Bharat’. All are united in emotion- may our beloved and victorious Tricolor fly high in the world.”

At SKICC, he administered the Prime Minister’s ‘Panch Pran’ pledge to the public representatives, officials, and citizens who gathered in huge numbers to participate in the Tiranga rally.