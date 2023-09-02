J&K moving towards becoming terror-free region: Dilbag Singh

Baramulla: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir was moving towards becoming a terror-free region and that Police was now waging a decisive war against the narcotic trade.
Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a function at District Police Lines (DPL), Sopore, the DGP said, “J&K is all set to become a terror-free region.” He said terrorism was at the lowest ebb and the number of terrorists was very less.
Singh said J&K Police was committed to eradicate drug abuse and narco-smuggling from J&K.
“Once the hotbed of terrorism, today business is flourishing everywhere in Sopore,” he said. “Peace can be seen all over in Sopore and the same is reflected from the faces of the people of this apple rich area.”
Over the recent death of two members of the Sikh community, the DGP said: “Police have taken cognisance of both the incidents and there is no need to worry. FIR has been lodged and probe is on.”
“The case of death of a Sikh community member from Baramulla has been handed over to the Crime Branch,” he said.
On Panchayat polls preparations, Singh said that all arrangements were in place and Police would ensure smooth polls as and when those are held.
In Sopore, he also inaugurated a couple of facilities for policemen and officers besides chairing a security review meeting and a police Darbar.
Accompanied by IGP (Headquarters CIV) PHQ, B S Tuti, the DGP first inaugurated Electronic Surveillance Unit (ESU) Lab at Police Component Sopore, Wet and Dry canteen at District Police Line besides DySP police component office.
Joint security review meeting of the officers followed this.
DIG North Kashmir Range Vivek Gupta, Brigadier 7 Sector R R Deepak Mohan, SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab, CO 22 RR Sunil Yadav, CO 179 CRPF Santosh Kumar, CO 92 RR Rakesh Chander, and other jurisdictional officers attended the security review meeting.
Addressing the officers, the DGP appreciated the role of J&K Police and other security forces in combating terrorism and providing better security environment to the people of J&K.
He directed the officers to strengthen the security grid and plug in the gaps with strict security measures to track down the remaining terrorists.
Singh said that terrorists and their masters were frustrated by witnessing the peace and stability in J&K and are attempting to create disturbance and added that forces have to be on extra alert to foil their evil designs.
He said that people of J&K had expectations from the forces and Police had to fulfill their expectations by working with commitment.
The DGP stressed for keeping strict vigil on the activities of anti-national elements attempting to disrupt the peace in J&K.
He said that wholehearted cooperation of the people with the forces had helped in maintaining sustained peace and these relations should be strengthened at all levels to defeat ill designs of inimical elements.
Singh directed the officers to utilise their resources and energies efficiently to gain further confidence of the people, making them stakeholders in the dividends of peace and progress.
Later on, while addressing the police darbar the DGP said that J&K Police along with other forces have worked day in and day out for the situation we are witnessing today.
He stressed for continuing with the efforts to ensure terror and drug free J&K.
Singh emphasised for doing the duty with utmost honesty in extending the Police services to the people.
He appreciated the Police in Sopore for maintaining peace and tranquility in the district.
Singh directed the Police officers to prepare for result oriented investigation which he said is of utmost importance.
He said that J&K Police was known across the country for its commitment and service for the people of J&K.
“We have to continue with our efforts in extending the best possible service to the people,” the DGP said.
With regard to the welfare measures, he said that Police headquarters had been considering the welfare of policemen and officers on priority.
Singh said that J&K Police had yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) wherein J&K Bank would extend preferential services to J&K Police personnel as also to the fallen soldiers, which was another step towards the welfare of policemen and officers.
He said that facilities for Police personnel had been improving across J&K.