J&K moving towards becoming terror-free region: Dilbag Singh

Baramulla: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir was moving towards becoming a terror-free region and that Police was now waging a decisive war against the narcotic trade.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a function at District Police Lines (DPL), Sopore, the DGP said, “J&K is all set to become a terror-free region.” He said terrorism was at the lowest ebb and the number of terrorists was very less.

Singh said J&K Police was committed to eradicate drug abuse and narco-smuggling from J&K.

“Once the hotbed of terrorism, today business is flourishing everywhere in Sopore,” he said. “Peace can be seen all over in Sopore and the same is reflected from the faces of the people of this apple rich area.”

Over the recent death of two members of the Sikh community, the DGP said: “Police have taken cognisance of both the incidents and there is no need to worry. FIR has been lodged and probe is on.”

“The case of death of a Sikh community member from Baramulla has been handed over to the Crime Branch,” he said.