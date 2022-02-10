J&K- New Zealand new partnership to boost livestock sector: LG

The new partnership is aimed at doubling produce in the next three years with substantial increment in quality of livestock products, wool production and introducing processing facilities and value addition to boost income and benefits to Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor further added.

“We are creating an enabling environment for the integrated growth of livestock sector which is providing livelihood support to around 1.2 million families and contributing 5 per cent to the Union Territory’s GDP. The Lt Governor said that Government of Jammu & Kashmir has unleashed unprecedented reforms in various spheres in the last two and half years.

An innovative and self sustaining Integrated Sheep Development Program was launched during 2020-21 with an aim to supplement livestock production & build entrepreneurship in the sector.

The Lt Governor reaffirmed that the leadership of the two countries believes in the huge potential for our economic and commercial cooperation. We are committed to create conditions, which would facilitate the rapid growth of this cooperation. I am confident this cooperation agreement between New Zealand G2G and Jammu Kashmir Union Territory is just the beginning of widening and deepening of our relationship in the future, the Lt Governor added.