J&K observes 1-day mourning to pay respect to UAE President

“As a mark of respect to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi who passed away on May 13, the Government of India has decided that there shall be one-day State mourning on May 14, 2022 throughout the country. It has been decided that the National Flag shall fly at half-mast during the mourning on all buildings and places where it is flown regularly and there shall be no official entertainment during the mourning,” read a GAD notification.