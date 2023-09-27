J&K opposition parties meeting in Jammu on Oct 3

But officially, none has announced that these (ULB, Panchayat polls) are not going to be held (on time) or they are going to be delayed, then what is the genesis of opposition’s doubts about such prospects, responding to this query, Tarigami said, “Yes, officially it has not been announced, but it seems and the message is very loud and clear on the ground. We will discuss these issues. There is no communication from the government that these rumours (polls to be delayed) have no basis. So, we are drawing our hints or inferences from a recently held meeting of the BJP Core group with the Union Home Minister.”

But there was no poll notification issued so why one should draw inferences of “postponement of ULB or Panchayat polls.”

When asked this, the CPI-M leader, who is the chief spokesperson of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), said, “There is no question of notification. Poll preparations were underway; the election office and officers were making announcements and were working accordingly. This was the time for issuance of poll notification and in the meanwhile, (BJP) Core Group meet was held at New Delhi. This has created uncertainty. Uncertainty warrants our attention. We feel that democracy and democratic rights are at stake. Already J&K people have been deprived of assembly elections and now they are creating confusion about ULB and Panchayat polls.”

“Keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation, we have decided to meet together to discuss the situation,” Tarigami said.

Have Panchayat elections been postponed (as is being speculated in J&K’s political circles) or has some notification on this account been issued?

J&K State Election Commissioner B R Sharma, when contacted, with this simple query, had a very brief rejoinder and that too in question format. “No, who told you so?” he questioned.

“No, we have not done that,” he said, when his attention was drawn towards speculative reports in circulation in the media and in political circles.

Similarly, another senior officer, responding to queries about ULB polls, said, “We are not aware of any such development (delay or postponement). They were never notified actually. I don’t know how they can be postponed or cancelled. I don’t think it is like that (as the things are being played up). Media is open to manufacturing anything. I cannot comment on what is going to happen in future. But keep in mind one simple fact, there is still time for their (ULBs’) term to expire till November. Anyway, we are not the people to speak on this issue (postponement). This is not the way things are done actually. Deferment or postponement can happen if something has been notified,” he said.

In that scenario, can we presume that elections will be on time, response to this question was, “Yes, of course.”