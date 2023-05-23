J&K part of India while Pakistan battling crisis: G K Reddy

Srinagar: Stating that Pakistan was battling a crisis, Union Tourism Minister G K Reddy here Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India, and Pakistan had no right to talk about it.

“Pakistan is battling a crisis and should focus on its own plight,” Reddy told reporters on the sidelines of the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here.

He said that the government was doing everything to benefit “our” people.

Reddy questioned saying, “Who is Pakistan to say anything? What right does it have? J&K has been a part of India since independence. This is our land, these are our people, and thousands of people have sacrificed their lives for it. Who is Pakistan to say anything?”

He said Pakistan should pay attention to itself and do something for the betterment of its people.