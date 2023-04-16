J&K parts receives light intermittent rains

Srinagar: Light intermittent rains were reported from parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday even as the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.
“There were light intermittent rains in parts of J&K during the last 24 hours,” the MeT officials said.
They said there were likely chances of more precipitation during the next 24 hours.
The MeT officials said that there were likely chances of light to moderate rain and snowfall (over higher reaches) from April 17 to 20 with “main activity” on Monday and Tuesday.
“During this wet spell, thunderstorms with strong gusty wind reaching (20-30 kmph) and hailstorms are also possible at some places of J&K,” they said.
The MeT officials said that there is possibility of temporary disruption of surface transportation, especially over hilly and snowbound areas from April 17 to 18.
They said that there could be water logging in low-lying areas, damage to orchards as well as “abrupt” fall in day temperature by 7 to 8 degrees Celsius.
The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.9 degrees Celsius against 9.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 3 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that Gulmarg skiing resort in Baramulla district of north Kashmir recorded a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius against 7 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius against 6.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.3 degrees Celsius below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
They said Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius against 4.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 3.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius against 10.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
Officials said that the mercury in Kupwara town of north Kashmir settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius against 5.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 26 degrees Celsius against 21.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 6.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche alert over the higher reaches in four districts for next 24 hours.
JKDMA said that a ‘low’ danger level avalanche was likely to occur 3200 to 3500 metres above the sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Bandipora and Kupwara districts. People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.