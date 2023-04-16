J&K parts receives light intermittent rains

Srinagar: Light intermittent rains were reported from parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday even as the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.

“There were light intermittent rains in parts of J&K during the last 24 hours,” the MeT officials said.

They said there were likely chances of more precipitation during the next 24 hours.

The MeT officials said that there were likely chances of light to moderate rain and snowfall (over higher reaches) from April 17 to 20 with “main activity” on Monday and Tuesday.

“During this wet spell, thunderstorms with strong gusty wind reaching (20-30 kmph) and hailstorms are also possible at some places of J&K,” they said.

The MeT officials said that there is possibility of temporary disruption of surface transportation, especially over hilly and snowbound areas from April 17 to 18.