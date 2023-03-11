J&K people’s interests being given precedence while framing rules: LG

“Broadly speaking, if I draw a comparison then in the first instance, (we find) no tax will be there in rural areas. Secondly, the rate of tax (in J&K even in urban areas) is less than one-tenth of (tax) rate enforced in Ambala, Shimla and Dehradun. In urban areas also (in J&K), no tax has been imposed on 40 percent of people. Almost an equal number of people (40 percent) will pay a maximum of Rs 1000 per annum,” the Lieutenant Governor substantiated his point with statistics.

He said that even in the case of commercial properties, there were only 101000 properties. “Out of which, 46,000 properties will come under tax slab of around Rs 700 per annum while in case of 36,000 (commercial) properties, a maximum of Rs 2000 tax would have to be paid annually. In Jammu, even a rehri owner in Jammu pays Rs 5000 per annum,” he stated.

“To protect the interests of the common man of J&K is the major concern and the top most priority of our administration. We have issued a toll free number and have sought suggestions from the people. If the people have certain valuable suggestions to offer to simplify or improve it (process), it will be welcome. In case there is a scope to facilitate the people on any account, we'll definitely go for it. There will be no hitch. People are wise and they understand the situation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.