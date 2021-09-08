J&K Police carries out raids at houses of 4 journalists

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday seized laptops and mobile phones of four journalists, following raids at their respective houses here, officials said.

Raids were conducted at the residences of Showkat Motta, former editor-in-chief of a weekly magazine, Hilal Mir who is working for a Turkish media outlet, freelance reporter Azhar Qadri, Shah Abbas a reporter who has been associated with several local publications, they said.

The journalists were later taken to Kothibagh police station where their laptops and mobile phones were seized for technical evaluation before being released, the officials said.

Soon after their release, the journalists told their colleagues that they have been asked to report at the police station on Thursday again.