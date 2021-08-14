J&K Police gets highest number of Gallantry Medals

The DGP has conveyed his congratulations to the awardees of other State Police Forces and CAPFs especially the ones working shoulder to shoulder with JKP on this occasion.

As has been reported earlier, J&K Police has been bestowed highest number of 275 service, and gallantry medals announced by Ministry of Home Affairs on this Independence Day. The medals include 01 Presidents Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) out of 02 in the country, 256 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) out of total 628 medals in the country, 02 for Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS), & 16 Police Medal for Meritorious Medals (PMMS).

The Police personnel who have been awarded Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) are SP Pran Nath Pandith, DySp Syed Sajad Hussain. The Police personnel who have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Medals (PMMS) are SSP Shiv Kumar Sharma, SSP Javid Hassan Bhat, SSP Mohd Sharief Chouhan, SSP Amit Bhasin, SSP Tanveer Jeelani, SP Rajni Sharma, DySp Jeetan Ji Mattoo, Inspector Taran Singh, Inspector Bandeshwar Singh Manhas, Inspector Amit Kumar Koul, Sub Inspector Prem Krishan Kathua, Sub Inspector Manzoor Ahmad Khan, ASI Gajinder Singh, HC Manmohan Ganjoo, SgCt Anil Kumar, and SgCt Nayeem Nadeem Bhat.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Sandeep Choudhary is one among 257 officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police who have been given gallantry award.

Martyr ASI Babu Ram (Ashok Chakra)

ASI Babu Ram was born to Pushpa Devi and Puran Chand Sharma in village Dharana, Tehsil Mendhar in District Poonch. He after his schooling was appointed in J&K Police as constable in 1999.

Babu Ram was deployed with anti Insurgency Group of J&K Police in Srinagar and remained part of various anti-terror operations in which a number of hardcore terrorists were killed.

On 29th of August 2020, some terrorists travelling on a bike, opened fire on security personnel who were checking vehicles at Pantha-Chowk on the road. After the attack, the terrorists entered Dhobhi Mohalla in Pantha-Chowk. Immediately the area was cordoned off and search operation was launched. ASI Babu Ram was part of the advance party who launched an assault against holed up terrorists. The hiding terrorists opened fire on the joint search party, triggering an encounter. The encounter ended with the elimination of three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists including a Commander.

In the encounter, ASI Babu Ram was also martyred leaving behind his wife, two minor sons and a minor girl. The brave heart during his service in the Anti insurgency group remained part of 14 encounters in which 28 terrorists of different terror outfits were gunned down. For outstanding contribution and valour, the martyr has been decorated with Ashok Chakra Posthumously.

Martyr Altaf Hussain Bhat (Kirti Chakra)

Constable Altaf Hussain Bhat a resident of Rathpora, Safakadal in Srinagar District was born to Bashir Ahmad and Rafeeqa Bano. After passing his 12th, he joined Jammu and Kashmir Police Pariwar on 17-10-2011. He was posted in district Ganderbal where he was performing PSO duty with a protected person.

On October 06 2020 evening the protected person was attacked by terrorists. The brave heart retaliated and killed the terrorist and saved the life of the protectee but himself got severe bullet injuries and later succumbed, thus attaining martyrdom in the line of his duty.

He is survived by parents, wife and two year old son. The Jammu and Kashmir Police Pariwar is proud of such a gallant hero. For his outstanding valour and sacrifice, the martyr has been decorated with Kirti Chakra Posthumously.

Martyr Shahbaz Ahmad (Shauriya Chakra)

Shahbaz Ahmad born to Abdul Aziz and Mst. Seeba Akhter in Hayatpora village of district Rajouri. He was engaged in 2017 as SPO. He remained part of anti-insurgency operations during his engagement with the department.

On 21-01-2020, Police Station Khrew received specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in village Zantrag Nagander Khrew. Accordingly the operation was planned and the cordon was established around the said area.

A joint party of which SPO Shahbaz was part started search in the area. The hiding terrorists opened fire on the search party triggering an encounter. The encounter lasted for two days and after an intensified gun battle ended with the elimination of three JeM terrorists.

In the encounter SPO Shahbaz Ahmad attained martyrdom while fighting for the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. SPO Shahbaz Ahmad exhibited exemplary courage and fought with valour and laid his life in the line of duty and attained martyrdom for the country. For outstanding valour and sacrifice, the martyr has been decorated with Shaurya Chakra Posthumously.