J&K Police lost 22 of its men to bullets in last 1 year

The first cop killing this year took place on January 13 in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. Identified as SgCT Rohit Chib, the policeman was killed during an encounter in Pariwan village. Police had said that he fell to bullets after a joint team entered a house to flush out militants from a house where they had taken shelter.

Last year, 20 policemen were killed in different militancy-related incidents in different parts of Kashmir.