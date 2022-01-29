J&K Police lost 22 of its men to bullets in last 1 year

Srinagar: The killing of a policeman in Bijbehara of Anantnag district on Saturday is the second policeman killed this year, while last year as many as 20 men from police were killed in different militancy-related incidents in Kashmir.
The first cop killing this year took place on January 13 in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. Identified as SgCT Rohit Chib, the policeman was killed during an encounter in Pariwan village. Police had said that he fell to bullets after a joint team entered a house to flush out militants from a house where they had taken shelter.
Last year, 20 policemen were killed in different militancy-related incidents in different parts of Kashmir.
One of the biggest attacks had taken place in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on December 13, when a police bus was ambushed by militants killing three policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, while 11 more policemen suffered injuries.
Three days before Pantha Chowk attack, two policemen were killed in a surprise militant attack in Bandipora district. The attacker, whom J&K Police identified as a Pakistani militant, was caught on camera after he had shot the policemen. Later police said the militant was also killed.
Last year, there was a series of targetted attacks on security personnel and civilians in Kashmir. October had turned out to be the bloodiest month as 45 persons were killed in militancy-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Pertinently in October, official data reveals that 20 militants, 12 Army troopers and 13 civilians lost their lives.
In October, 20 militants were neutralised, though the highest number of militants killed this year was in the month of July and the count was 31.
On June 17, a cop was killed in a militant attack in old city Srinagar. Javaid Ahmad was shot dead by militants near his home at Saidapora in Srinagar.Javaid had been working as a personal security officer of a retired judge. He was on leave and unarmed when he was attacked.
On June 12, two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others injured when militants opened fire targetting security forces in Sopore.
On 23 June, Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar, working with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wing of the police, was near his home in Nowgam Srinagar when he was returning home after offering evening prayers. On August 7, a policeman was killed in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
On November 8, militants shot dead a policeman Tawseef Ahmad in a hit and run attack in Batamaloo area in Srinagar. On December 22, militants shot dead police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Ashraf in Bijbehara area of Anantnag.