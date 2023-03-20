J&K Police ready to provide assistance to Punjab Police: DGP Dilbag

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said that J&K Police would provide assistance and cooperation to Punjab Police whenever needed.
Talking to media persons at the closing ceremony of the 71st B N Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship, he said that certain cases had come to fore revealing that some people were roaming in Punjab with weapons with some of them having got the weapons from Kashmir.
“We have taken cognisance of it and have also registered cases in this regard. Wherever required, we will provide support to Punjab Police,” the DGP said.
Punjab Police has launched its manhunt to nab Amritpal Singh Sandhu, a Khalistani activist of Punjab absconding for the last few days.
Punjab Police reportedly conducted searches in various areas of Jammu to nab the ‘fugitive’.
Meanwhile, the DGP said, “Sports is eating into the terror space.”
He said that J&K youth in massively numbers were participating in sports activities, which was the basic reason for the low terror count in Kashmir.
“There is a historic low count of terrorists here. The count of youth taking part in sports activities is higher. The students want to get engaged in sports activities and want to live a peaceful life,” the DGP said. “Besides their participation in sports, youth are capable of competing in competitive exams. They are focused on their career. The J&K youth want to progress in their lives while living in a peaceful environment.”
Briefing about the 71st B N Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship, he said that the tournament was inaugurated on March 12 and the final match was played on March 20.
The Mizoram Police team clinched the title defeating Assam Rifles by 1-0 score line.
“A total of 42 teams participated in the championship including eight female teams. ADGP Armed Police Syed Javid Mujtaba Gillani worked hard these days to ensure smooth conduct of the tournament,” he said.