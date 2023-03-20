J&K Police ready to provide assistance to Punjab Police: DGP Dilbag

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said that J&K Police would provide assistance and cooperation to Punjab Police whenever needed.

Talking to media persons at the closing ceremony of the 71st B N Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship, he said that certain cases had come to fore revealing that some people were roaming in Punjab with weapons with some of them having got the weapons from Kashmir.

“We have taken cognisance of it and have also registered cases in this regard. Wherever required, we will provide support to Punjab Police,” the DGP said.