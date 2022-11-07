J&K POLICE RECRUITMENT SCAM | CBI ups the ante

Jammu: The sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Monday arrested the then Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of J&K Police and others including a constable of CRPF posted at 160 Battalion, Chatha, Jammu, packing incharge of the printing press of a private company, and another person from Karnal, in a case related to J&K Police recruitment scam.

The accused were identified as J&K Police’s ASI Ashok Kumar and CRPF constable Surinder Kumar.

As per the officials, the CBI has so far arrested 13 accused including two constables of J&K Police, a CRPF official, an ex-constable of CRPF, a government teacher, a Commandant of BSF, and an ASI of J&K Police.

During the investigation, it was found that the packing incharge of the printing press stole the question paper of examination for J&K Police’s Sub Inspector (SI) posts while it was being packed, and sold the leaked question paper to an accused of Rewari who was arrested earlier.

The investigation revealed that the accused based in Haryana contacted the other touts based in J&K for soliciting candidates for the sale of leaked question papers.