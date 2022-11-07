J&K POLICE RECRUITMENT SCAM | CBI ups the ante

Jammu: The sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Monday arrested the then Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of J&K Police and others including a constable of CRPF posted at 160 Battalion, Chatha, Jammu, packing incharge of the printing press of a private company, and another person from Karnal, in a case related to J&K Police recruitment scam.
The accused were identified as J&K Police’s ASI Ashok Kumar and CRPF constable Surinder Kumar.
As per the officials, the CBI has so far arrested 13 accused including two constables of J&K Police, a CRPF official, an ex-constable of CRPF, a government teacher, a Commandant of BSF, and an ASI of J&K Police.
During the investigation, it was found that the packing incharge of the printing press stole the question paper of examination for J&K Police’s Sub Inspector (SI) posts while it was being packed, and sold the leaked question paper to an accused of Rewari who was arrested earlier.
The investigation revealed that the accused based in Haryana contacted the other touts based in J&K for soliciting candidates for the sale of leaked question papers.
“The touts of J&K took the candidates from Jammu to Karnal, Haryana a day before the exam. The vehicles for transporting the candidates to Karnal were arranged by the ASI,” the CBI officials said.
They said that the Karnal-based accused arranged a hotel for providing leaked question papers to the candidates at Karnal.
The CBI officials said that the CRPF constable leaked the question paper to certain candidates.
Meanwhile, the arrested accused persons were produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Jammu on Monday.
The CBI registered the J&K Police recruitment scam case on August 3 at the request of the J&K government against 33 accused.
The accused included the then Medical Officer; BSF Frontier Headquarters, Paloura, then Member; J&K SSB, then Under Secretary and Section Officer (both of JKSSB); ex-official of CRPF; ASI of J&K Police; owner of a coaching centre in Akhnoor and a private company based at Bengaluru on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (J&K SSB) in March.
The results were declared on June 4.
There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination.
The J&K government had constituted an Inquiry Committee to look into the issue.
It was alleged that the accused entered a conspiracy amongst the officials of J&K SSB, a Bengaluru-based private company, beneficiary candidates, and others, and caused gross irregularities in the conduct of the written exam for the posts of Sub-Inspectors.
There was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from the Jammu, Rajouri, and Samba districts.
Violation of rules by J&K SSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting the question paper to the Bengaluru-based private company.
Searches were conducted on August 5 at 30 locations including Jammu, Srinagar, and Bengaluru at the premises of the accused.
The investigation revealed an alleged payment of Rs 20 to 30 lakh by willing candidates and their families to the accused for accessing the question paper before the commencement of the examination. In this regard, the involvement of a gang domiciled in Haryana, certain teachers of J&K, and some serving and retired personnel of CRPF, J&K Police, and J&K SSB allegedly came to light.
At least 1200 candidates were selected for the post of sub-inspectors in the J&K Police.
Over 97,000 candidates had appeared in the exam for the posts.
The selection list was scrapped in July following protests by the aggrieved candidates in J&K.
Protests were held in Jammu against the selection list as there were allegations of favouritism.
Several youths from a Jammu family had made it to the list, giving rise to the allegations.
Political parties also threw their weight behind the protesters, prompting the government to announce a probe into the recruitment process.
The committee, formed on June 10, was headed by the Financial Commissioner of the Home Department, R K Goyal, and had the Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department and the Secretary of the Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs as members.
The committee was asked to submit its report and recommendations within 15 days.
Further investigation into the case is on.