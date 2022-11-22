J&K Police, security forces will meet challenges with fortitude: DGP

Baramulla: The Director General of Police Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh Tuesday said that violence across north Kashmir has plunged to its lowest ebb and graph of locals joining terror ranks has reduced merely to two digit while a few foreigners are active and they would be tracked down soon.
“The militancy graph across north Kashmir has been brought down considerably. There are few foreign militants active in the area while the number of active local militants has reduced to two digit,” the DGP said addressing media during his visit to Baramulla along with ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.
The DGP said that the prevailing peace across north Kashmir had paved way for development and prosperity across the region and security agencies were working in synergy to ensure peace was not disturbed by the anti-social elements.
He said that hybrid terror was a challenge and despite their evil design, J&K Police had been successful in busting 100 modules of hybrids this year.
“The handlers across the border are luring young boys and providing them weapons to carry their mission. Such young boys who are living silently in the society and accomplishing their targets at behest of their handlers from across the border,” the DGP said. “Hybrids are a challenge.”
Over the activity of ‘Kashmir Fight’ blog, the DGP said that the handlers of blog from across the border were not happy with the prevailing peace across Kashmir.
He said that frustrated over the current peace and prosperity prevailing in J&K, the handlers of such a blog had start threatening media persons and and those participating in the sustainable peace.
“The media person's need not to worry. The Police has already registered a case against the blog and its operators. Strict action will be taken against those handling this blog. The activities taking place on this blog are being keenly monitored,” the DGP said.
During his visit, the DGP along with ADGP unveiled the statue of Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, J&K Police constable who was killed during a gunfight in Najibhat Kreeri area of Baramulla in May this year.
The statue has been installed on Tehsil Chowk and chowk has been renamed as ‘Bindas Chowk’ after the cop who was known by this nickname.