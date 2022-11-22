J&K Police, security forces will meet challenges with fortitude: DGP

Baramulla: The Director General of Police Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh Tuesday said that violence across north Kashmir has plunged to its lowest ebb and graph of locals joining terror ranks has reduced merely to two digit while a few foreigners are active and they would be tracked down soon.

“The militancy graph across north Kashmir has been brought down considerably. There are few foreign militants active in the area while the number of active local militants has reduced to two digit,” the DGP said addressing media during his visit to Baramulla along with ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The DGP said that the prevailing peace across north Kashmir had paved way for development and prosperity across the region and security agencies were working in synergy to ensure peace was not disturbed by the anti-social elements.

He said that hybrid terror was a challenge and despite their evil design, J&K Police had been successful in busting 100 modules of hybrids this year.