J&K POLICE SI RECRUITMENT SCAM | 2 CRPF personnel among 5 arrested

“These arrests were made from different areas after their role surfaced in the recruitment scam during the investigation,” the sources said adding that two separate teams of CBI had carried out raids in Haryana.

They said that in Haryana the CBI arrested Asheesh Yadav alias Monu of Bhudpur, Rewari, and a CRPF head constable, Pawan Kumar of village Khanpur, Narnaul, Mahender Garh.

The sources said that during raids the CBI recovered certain documentary evidence from the accused person's residences.

They said that the arrest of former J&K SSB employees was also expected as the investigation speeds up.

So far, 22 people have been arrested in the case.