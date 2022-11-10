J&K POLICE SI RECRUITMENT SCAM | 2 CRPF personnel among 5 arrested

Jammu: Continuing its crackdown on the accused persons involved in the J&K Police Sub Inspector posts recruitment scam, the sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended five more persons including three from the Akhnoor area of Jammu district and two from Haryana for their role in the scam.
The sleuths conducted raids and arrested two CRPF personnel Sunil Sharma of village Lehar Sungal of Akhnoor, Jammu, and Amit Kumar Sharma of village Sohal Kainkh Jagir, of Akhoor, Jammu and another person, Jaisuriya Sharma of Choudherwala, Pallan Wala, Akhnoor, Jammu.
“These arrests were made from different areas after their role surfaced in the recruitment scam during the investigation,” the sources said adding that two separate teams of CBI had carried out raids in Haryana.
They said that in Haryana the CBI arrested Asheesh Yadav alias Monu of Bhudpur, Rewari, and a CRPF head constable, Pawan Kumar of village Khanpur, Narnaul, Mahender Garh.
The sources said that during raids the CBI recovered certain documentary evidence from the accused person's residences.
They said that the arrest of former J&K SSB employees was also expected as the investigation speeds up.
So far, 22 people have been arrested in the case.