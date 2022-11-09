J&K POLICE SI RECRUITMENT SCAM | CBI keeps the heat on

Jammu: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has kept the heat on by building pressure on the fraudsters that included top-level officers of the J&K Police involved in the recruitment scam of the Sub Inspector posts of the J&K Police.
The sleuths of the CBI on Wednesday arrested four more persons including J&K Police and CRPF constables and a person during a series of raids conducted here in Jammu as well as in Punjab in the scam.
Although the searches were conducted by the CBI at seven locations in Jammu, Pathankot in Punjab, and three places in Haryana, sources said that the CBI sleuths raided several places in Jammu as well as in Punjab and apprehended four more persons for their role in the infamous scam.
During the searches, the CBI teams seized certain documents, electronic evidence, and cash in lakhs of rupees from the accused persons who have played a major role in the recruitment scam.
The sources said that in last evening’s raids, CBI arrested four persons and seized four vehicles.
“Two CRPF constables Kashmir Singh of Bantalab and Atul Kumar of Pathankot, IRP constable Vikas Sharma of Noor Jagir in Marian Mandarin, and another person Tarsem Lal of Pathankot,” the sources said.
They said that more arrests were likely in the scam which would include former employees of the J&K Service Selection Board (J&K SSB).
Following the surfacing of the scam, a series of protests broke out against the recruitment process and the aspirants held demonstrations in Jammu seeking a probe and cancellation of the selection list.
The J&K government acted swiftly and cancelled the selection list and ordered a CBI probe into the scam in which 17 people have been arrested so far.
The question paper was sold for Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh to the aspirants for the post of J&K Police Sub Inspector and the papers were provided to them at Karnal in Haryana and Gangyal in Jammu with the involvement of more people who were hands-in-glove with the Police, paramilitary forces and former employees of the J&K SSB.