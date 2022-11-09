J&K POLICE SI RECRUITMENT SCAM | CBI keeps the heat on

Jammu: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has kept the heat on by building pressure on the fraudsters that included top-level officers of the J&K Police involved in the recruitment scam of the Sub Inspector posts of the J&K Police.

The sleuths of the CBI on Wednesday arrested four more persons including J&K Police and CRPF constables and a person during a series of raids conducted here in Jammu as well as in Punjab in the scam.

Although the searches were conducted by the CBI at seven locations in Jammu, Pathankot in Punjab, and three places in Haryana, sources said that the CBI sleuths raided several places in Jammu as well as in Punjab and apprehended four more persons for their role in the infamous scam.

During the searches, the CBI teams seized certain documents, electronic evidence, and cash in lakhs of rupees from the accused persons who have played a major role in the recruitment scam.