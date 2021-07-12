J&K Police’s joint capacity building program with NIA begins

Srinagar: A six-day long ‘joint capacity building programme’ of J&K Police with National Investigation Agency (NIA) started at police headquarters here today.
Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh was the chief guest on the inaugural session.
While welcoming the officers from NIA and investigating officers of J&K Police in the programme, the DGP expressed his pleasure to be the part of the programme.
He said that investigation is the most important part of “our work and stressed upon the officers to make optimum use of this opportunity to hone their investigation skills and update them”.
He, according to a police handout, expressed his hope that this training programme would help big way in improving the quality of investigation by the officers of J&K Police.
The first session attended by ADGsP, Mukesh Singh, M.K Sinha, Danesh Rana, IGsP Garib Dass, Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Amit Kumar, SSsP Srinagar, Budgam, AIsG PHQ and IOs from Kashmir Zone, CID, and gazetted investigating officers and newly pass-out PSIs who are going to assist in investigation, the statement said.
ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh while addressing the session shared his experience of working and investigating various sensational cases during his deputation to NIA. He threw light as to how speedy and result oriented investigation is conducted in a holistic manner. He said that this programme would help in improving “our investigation proficiency”.
DIG, NIA Amit Amresh Mishra in his address said that this joint programme is of a significant importance as “we will be sharing our experience”.
He said that J&K Police has already made the nation proud with its professional work. He said that with each day’s experience new points keep coming which further improve our investigation techniques and added that this workshop is aimed to focus on the modern challenges being faced by the investigation officers. In his welcome address, the ADGP (coordination) PHQ expressed his gratitude to DG NIA Kuldiep Singh for facilitating this capacity building programme by assigning faculty members from NIA.
He thanked the officers from NIA who would be imparting the capacity building training to J&K Police IOs offline as well as online. He stressed upon the officers to make full use of this opportunity so that the purpose of conducting the programme is achieved.
He said that the participants will be benefited from the very experienced faculty from NIA and JK Police.
SP NIA Vishal Garg gave a brief introduction of NIA and its working and also highlighted some key points which would be focused during the six day programme.
Deputy legal advisor, Anand Maan also spoke in the inaugural function and highlighted the need of such programmes.
While giving vote of thanks AIG (training/policy) PHQ J S Johar said that the training programme would be a healthy mix of lectures, feedback, revisions and discussions so as to make this programme interesting.
During the six days programme, the officers would be learning about important provisions of IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act in relation to UAPA. The participants would be enlightened regarding the evidence collection, recovery and preservation of evidences especially electronic evidences, importance of proper documentation in investigations, scene of crime management, court craft, intelligence collection and Dos and Don’ts during investigation.
The programme is being organized by the AIG (training/ policy) PHQ on behalf of J&K Police and about 100 investigators including gazetted officers of J&K Police are participating in this programme