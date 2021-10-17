J&K political leaders condemn killings

Srinagar: Political leaders cutting across party lines condemned the killing of non-native workers at Wanpoh in Kulgam on Sunday evening.

Violence brings countless miseries: Farooq; Vicious cycle must end: Omar

National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah unequivocally condemned the killing of two non-local laborers. Expressing sympathies with the bereaved, Dr Farooq said, “I condemn the attack in strongest possible terms. Violence in all its forms and manifestations brings countless miseries to people. I express my unison within the bereaved family; pray for strength to bear this inconsolable loss." While denouncing the attack, Omar Abdullah said, "I condemn this heinous and despicable act of violence. The vicious circle of violence must stop now. The perpetrators of the attack must be held accountable and be brought to justice."

As per a statement, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, State Secretary Sakina Itoo, MP Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi, South Zone President Dr Bashir Veeri, Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, District Presidents Ab Majeed Larmi, Altaf Ahmad Wani have also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the kith and kin of the victims praying for peace to the deceased.

Attacks barbaric: Mehbooba

Former Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the killings of non-native workers. Mehbooba took to Twitter and wrote: “There are no words strong enough to condemn the repeated barbaric attacks on innocent civilians. My heart goes out to their families because they leave the comforts of their homes to earn a dignified livelihood. Terribly sad.”

Extremely brutal: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday expressed shock and grief over the killings.

In a statement issued here, Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari termed the incident as “extremely brutal”.

“This senseless carnage is highly reprehensible which has no place in a civilized society. Just after a day when two labourers were killed in Srinagar and Pulwama, this heart-wrenching incident from Kulgam has once again sent waves of fear and panic among the non-local residents,” Bukhari said.Bukhari urged that the administration must ramp up their investigations and put in staunch efforts to catch the culprits who try to create an atmosphere of terror in the valley, the statement said. “These vicious forces who desire to disturb peace in J&K actually live on fear-mongering. There exists no legitimacy for this outrageous killing spree where innocent, defenceless labourers are target killed. Apni Party strongly condemns these shameful & inhumane attacks as these brutal forces have no respect for the sanctity of life,” Bukhari said.

How can someone resort to such savage brutality: Sajad Lone

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leader Sajad Lone tweeted, "Strongly condemn the killing of 2 people. In wonderment how can someone resort to such savage brutality."

PC senior vice president and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil condemned killings and said that “these killings should be stopped at any cost and should be probed. It seems LG administration is totally helpless in guarding the lives of innocent people”. In a statement issued here, Vakil demanded stern action “against culprits who are responsible for these barbaric acts”, he said.

Killings unfortunate: M Y Tarigami

In a statement, CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said that the killing of two non-local labourers in Larm Ganjipora area of Kulgam district is unfortunate.“Killing innocent labourers who have come here to earn their livelihood is a heinous crime. This is aimed at targeting the interests of people of Kashmir and this is happening at a time when the harvesting season is at its peak” Tarigami said.

“Mere condemnation is not enough. It is time for all of us to come forward and unitedly raise our voice against these criminals who are committing such heinous crimes. We appeal the civil society, political parties irrespective of their political agenda to raise their voice against such barbaric acts” Tarigami added.

Cold blooded murder: JKPCC

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Sunday termed the killing of non locals in Laram Ganjipor Kulgam as “mindless and cowardly act”.

In a statement, JKPCC termed “the cold blooded murder of non-locals laboures very unfortunate and shameful act on the part of killers”. “The attack on non locals is a serious matter. Government should take urgent effective measures to stop the civilian killings. J&KPCC feels highly concerned over the deteriorating security situation and emphasise the government to ensure safety of non locals and other civilians,” the statement added.

Killings against Islamic teachings: Hakeem Yasin

Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF ) Hakeem Yaseen has said that those behind these killings can “never be well wishers of Kashmiri people”.In a statement issued, Hakeem Yasin said that killings of innocent civilians including non kashmiri labourers “was against the teaching of all religions especially Islam and it smells a deep rooted conspiracy to defame Kashmir people and it's culture” the statement added . Yasin said Kashmiri people are peace loving and never want bloodshed of human beings. The PDF Chairman has appealed to the civil society of Kashmir to unitedly raise its voice against such acts to defeat nefarious designs of anti-Kashmiri forces.

Security situation deteriorating: Harsh Dev Singh

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh has condemned the recent killings of civilians. In a statement, Singh said “the fast deteriorating security scenario in J&K has exposed the haughty and supercilious claims of the BJP government at the Centre of having curbed militancy post reorganisation of the erstwhile state”.