J&K politicians condemn attack

Condemning the incident, Omar said: “I unequivocally condemn the murderous attack on Rahul Bhatt. Rahul was a government employee working in the Tehsil office in Chadoora where he was attacked. Targeted killings continue & a sense of fear grows unchecked. My heartfelt condolences to Rahul’s family,” he said.

Apni Party President Syed Muhammed Altaf Bukhari has also strongly condemned the attack.

While strongly condemning the attack, Bukhari said that it is very tragic to see this senseless bloodshed of innocents. “Our fellow Kashmiris are suffering due to acts of violence and there seems to be no end to this madness,” he said. Such targeted killings of members of minority community is reprehensible and the people of Kashmir won’t accept this bloodshed.