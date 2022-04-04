J&K politicians condemn attacks

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir political parties have condemned the Maisuma attack on CRPF personnel. Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari condemned the killing of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in a militant attack at Maisuma Srinagar leaving one other injured.
In a statement, Bukhari termed the attack as "dastardly" and said that violence has taken a heavy toll of the society in terms of deaths and destruction, "tearing apart the social fabric, inflicting already existing economic, academic and social losses, besides causing the irreparable loss of human lives."
Bukhari also demanded special treatment to the injured security personnel and urged the government to take precautionary measures to save the lives of those on duty.
"It is very unfortunate to know about the cowardly attack on CRPF Personnel at Maisuma. My heart goes out to the family members of the deceased. I would pray for speedy recovery of the other injured security personnel and he should be provided special treatment," he said.
Taking to Twitter, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah condemned the attack. “I add my words of condemnation to those of my colleagues & send my condolences to the family of the CRPF jawan killed in the line of duty. Prayers for the injured jawan in the hope that he makes a full recovery,” Omar wrote on Twitter.
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has also condemned the attack. “Condemn attack on CRPF personnel in Maisuma this afternoon. This senseless violence doesn't yield anything apart from inflicting miseries on the innocent families of those killed. My condolences to the family and prayers for the injured.” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.