J&K politicians condemn attacks

Bukhari also demanded special treatment to the injured security personnel and urged the government to take precautionary measures to save the lives of those on duty.

"It is very unfortunate to know about the cowardly attack on CRPF Personnel at Maisuma. My heart goes out to the family members of the deceased. I would pray for speedy recovery of the other injured security personnel and he should be provided special treatment," he said.

Taking to Twitter, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah condemned the attack. “I add my words of condemnation to those of my colleagues & send my condolences to the family of the CRPF jawan killed in the line of duty. Prayers for the injured jawan in the hope that he makes a full recovery,” Omar wrote on Twitter.