J&K politicians condemn cop’s killing in Soura

Srinagar: Politicians in J&K, cutting across party affiliations, have condemned the killing of a policeman in Soura area of Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah were among those who condemned this ghastly attack, claiming the life of an unarmed policeman.

In his words of condemnation, Dr Farooq said, “I unequivocally condemn the dastardly killing.

Yet another family will have to live with lifelong pain and agony. My heartfelt condolences and sympathies are with the bereaved family. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured girl.”

In his condemnation message, Omar said, “I unequivocally condemn this attack on Constable Saifullah Qadri of J&K police in which he lost his life. The cowardly attackers not only killed Constable Qadri, also injured his 7 year old daughter, who I understand is out of danger. I pray for her speedy recovery.”