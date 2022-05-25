J&K politicians condemn cop’s killing in Soura

Srinagar: Politicians in J&K, cutting across party affiliations, have condemned the killing of a policeman in Soura area of Srinagar on Tuesday evening.
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah were among those who condemned this ghastly attack, claiming the life of an unarmed policeman.
In his words of condemnation, Dr Farooq said, “I unequivocally condemn the dastardly killing.
Yet another family will have to live with lifelong pain and agony. My heartfelt condolences and sympathies are with the bereaved family. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured girl.”
In his condemnation message, Omar said, “I unequivocally condemn this attack on Constable Saifullah Qadri of J&K police in which he lost his life. The cowardly attackers not only killed Constable Qadri, also injured his 7 year old daughter, who I understand is out of danger. I pray for her speedy recovery.”
Meanwhile NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani besides other party leaders also condemned the dastardly act in the strongest possible terms and prayed for speedy recovery to injured girl.
Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari too expressed his grief over the killing of a police constable Saifullah Qadri who was shot dead by the terrorists at his home in the Anchar locality of Soura in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. Qadri’s daughter also sustained bullet injury in this attack.
Expressing his deep sense of sadness over the killing, Bukhari said, “The mindless violence has taken thousands of innocent lives in Jammu and Kashmir over the years. How long will this bloodshed continue? Killing an innocent person cannot be an act of bravery; it is rather an act of cowardice.”
Bukhari expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family of the police constable and prayed for the speedy recovery of his daughter.
Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF) and former minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen too condemned killing of policeman and prayed for early recovery of daughter of the cop who also got injured in the dastardly act.
In a statement issued here, Hakeem Yaseen expressed shock over the killing of the cop Saifullah Qadri, besides injuring his daughter by unidentified gunmen. “How long Kashmiris will continue to be killed like ducks,” Hakeem Yaseen lamented. He sought an early end to the massacre of innocent Kashmiris by the bullets from either side.
“Whether it is a cop or a civilian, both ways it was only a Kashmiri who gets killed. The killing of human beings was against the tenets of all religions as the violence brings only death and destruction. The killing spree of soft targets by the unidentified gunmen has turned Kashmir - once known as paradise on the earth - into a graveyard thereby adding to the ever increasing number of orphans and widows at an alarming pace,” he said.
Hakeem Yaseen said, “Due to the killing spree of soft targets, the people in Kashmir feel themselves unsafe and insecure.” He said the continued incidents of violence and killings would badly hit the ongoing tourist season also.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) too strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police official Saifullah Qadri and his daughter in Soura area of Srinagar today leading to the death of father.
JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that such targetted attacks were part of a nefarious design but the forces behind such attacks would never succeed.
“The party expressed great concern over such targetted attacks in Kashmir valley in the recent past which caused loss of precious lives besides causing scare amongst all the nationalist forces especially minorities and others,” he said.
“The government must check such attacks and ensure the safety and security of innocent citizens in Kashmir,” Sharna said.
He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for early recovery of the injured daughter.
JKPCC chief spokesperson prayed for eternal peace to the martyred cop and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.
The J & K People’s Conference too condemned the killing. “Heartfelt condolences with the family of policeman Saifullah who was fired upon by terrorists killing him & injuring his daughter in broad daylight at capital Srinagar. May the departed soul find peace in heaven & prayers for the injured daughter,” tweet on its official handle read.
JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla expressed shock over the killing and termed it as barbaric. “Such shameful acts have no place in a civilized society, deserve strong condemnation by all,” he added. Bhalla shared the grief with the bereaved family and prayed for their courage to bear the irreparable loss and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured girl.
“It was heartbreaking to see J&K being pushed back several decades because of the complete failure of the BJP government,” he said while expressing serious concern over the deteriorating security situation, urging the government to take effective measures to deal with the situation and end the bloodshed.