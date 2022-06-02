J&K Politicians condemn killings

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti while condemning the killing Tweeted: “Condemn yet another targeted killing today of Vijay Kumar, a bank manager working in Kulgam. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,”

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone also took to Twitter and wrote: “Yet again extremely sad news coming in. An innocent civilian working as a manager in a bank in Kulgam has been shot dead. Am at a loss of words to express my condemnation for such heinous acts.

May the family have the courage to bear this loss. May the deceased rest in Peace,”

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has also strongly condemned the brutal killing of the bank manager.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said, “I am shocked to hear about this sad news. Seeing innocent people falling prey to the bullets every now and then is heart-wrenching. The targeted killing spree is becoming a routine here. Everybody must raise their voice against these heinous crimes.”