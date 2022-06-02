J&K Politicians condemn killings

Srinagar: Political leaders cutting across party lines have condemned the killing of a non-local bank manager by terrorists in Kulgam and the attack on non-local labourers in Chadoora on Thursday.
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah while condemning the attack said: “So very sorry to hear about the targeted killing of Vijay Kumar. Tweeting to condemn an attack & condole a death are becoming a mind-numbingly regular thing. It’s heartbreaking to see families destroyed like this,”
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti while condemning the killing Tweeted: “Condemn yet another targeted killing today of Vijay Kumar, a bank manager working in Kulgam. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,”
Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone also took to Twitter and wrote: “Yet again extremely sad news coming in. An innocent civilian working as a manager in a bank in Kulgam has been shot dead. Am at a loss of words to express my condemnation for such heinous acts.
May the family have the courage to bear this loss. May the deceased rest in Peace,”
Jammu Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has also strongly condemned the brutal killing of the bank manager.
In a statement issued here, Bukhari said, “I am shocked to hear about this sad news. Seeing innocent people falling prey to the bullets every now and then is heart-wrenching. The targeted killing spree is becoming a routine here. Everybody must raise their voice against these heinous crimes.”
He added, “the slain bank manager was from Rajasthan and he was on duty in the Valley. What was his fault? Our heads must hang in shame seeing such brutal happenings.”
JKAP leader expressed his deepest sympathies with the bereaved family saying one can only imagine the pain that the kith and kin of Vijay Kumar must be feeling right now. He said, “There are no words to express our condolences to them. We all are grieved about the tragedy.”
He urged the security agencies to hunt down the assailants so that they face the justice system. He said, “the perpetrators of this heinous crime should not go unpunished.”
Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Devender Singh Rana wrote: “Saddened by the killing of Vijay Kumar . This dastardly act is a Pak Design to create disharmony. Highly condemnable, these selective killings will not deter the Nation’s resolve to bring peace and normalcy back to J&K.
My deepest condolences to the bereaved family . RIP,”
Ex-Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig has strongly condemned selective targeting and killing of minorities in Kashmir valley. He has called it barbaric, inhumane and counterproductive.
In a handout issued here today, Baig said, “I express my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones to the bullets of the barbarians. Those responsible for these killings are a curse to humanity.”
Selective targeting of minorities will be counterproductive, will cripple the economy of Kashmir valley and scare away tourists.
“Those behind these gruesome and inhumane acts are working at the behest of those who have always plotted and planned to destroy peace in Kashmir valley,” he said.
Maintaining that communal harmony and brotherhood has been the hallmark of centuries old tradition of Jammu and Kashmir , Chairman People's Democratic Front ( PDF ) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has called for defeating nefarious designs to create a wedge between the communities.
Speaking to various public deputations during his tour to Gurwaith, Druggar and Watred villages of Khansahib constituency on Thursday Hakeem Yaseen while expressing dismay over the spate in targeted killings in the valley by unknown gunmen, extended condolences and condemnations.