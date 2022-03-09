J&K politicians condemn Udhampur blast, Sarpanch killing

Srinagar: Political parties on Wednesday condemned the IED attack in Udhampur in which one person was killed and 16 others injured and also expressed grief over the killing of a Sarpanch in Khunmoh area in Srinagar outskirts.
"Unequivocally condemn the Udhampur attack in which one person lost his life and several others were injured. May the deceased rest in peace. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," the National Conference (NC) wrote on its Twitter handle. The party also condemned the Sarpanch killing.
National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah unequivocally condemn the killing of a Sarpanch Sameer Ahmed Bhat at Khonmoh area of Srinagar outskirts on Wednesday evening, a statement said,
“Condemning the barbaric killing of Sarpanch, the duo termed the act dastardly, inhuman and a blot on the security scenario in Kashmir. They said that no words are strong enough to condemn the cowardly attack. They expressed sympathies with the bereaved and prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of jannat” the statement said.
Among others Party GS Ali Muhammad Sagar, PP Nasir Aslam Wani, Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, VP Province Ahsan Pardesi have also condemned the incident in the strongest possible terms and expressed profound sympathies with the bereaved, the statement said.
Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti has also condemned the attack and the Sarpanch killing. “My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for a speedy recovery of those injured,” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter.
Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also condemned the blast and the killing saying no words were strong enough to condemn the heinous attack on innocent civilians.
"Government should firmly resolve to avenge this barbaric action by the enemies of peace and the perpetrators of the crime should be brought to justice," he said.
Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone also condemned the killing. “Strongly condemn the killing of the sarpanch from Kunmoh. May Allah grant him jannat. May we live in peace. May the killers of innocent civilians, unarmed non combatants — May those who kill them rot in hell. And rot they will. Inshallah” Lone Tweeted.
Peoples Conference general secretary Imran Reza Ansari said terror should be condemned in one voice.
“Today's blast in J&K's Udhampur lead to the loss of a precious life & injuring many others. Government need to curb such attacks by heavy crackdown on culprits to prevent further loss of civilian lives,” he added.
A statement issued by J&K Peoples Conference condemned killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmed Bhat “in a dastardly and despicable act of violence”. “The party expresses profound grief and extends sympathy with his family and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this terrible time. We pray for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in this difficult hour,” the statement said.
While condemning the Sarpanch killing, BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina took to Twitter and wrote: “Strongly Condemn the Pakistani Sponsored Terrorism that once again bleed the Kashmir & killed @jkpdp worker & Surpanch Mr.Sameer Ahmed Bhat Sb at Khanmoh area of Srinagar. Murderer will definitely be punished. My heartfelt condolences with the family & his party. RIP,”
Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen also condemned the IED terror blast at Slathia Chowk in Udhampur district , causing instant death to one person and injuring about 14 other civilians.
In a statement issued on Wednesday , Hakeem Yaseen while expressing concern over IED blast in Udhampur urged the government to take all precautionary measures to ensure security to life and property of the people. He said killing of innocent civilians by resorting to cowardly terror acts was most condemnable and unpardonable act .He said the heinous attacks to kill innocent civilians has no place in a civilized society. He urged that grenade throwing bids at crowded places should be checked effectively to protect lives of innocent people . PDF Chairman has urged the Government especially police and security agencies to take “proactive measures to nip the evil in the bud before it was too late.” He said perpetrators of violence should not be allowed to go scot free . He has demanded that the perpetrators of violence and human deaths should be brought to book immediately to instill confidence among the people. He said enemies of peace should not be allowed to raise their ugly head , in any part of the Union Territory , come what may. Hakeem Yaseen has prayed for early recovery of the injured persons and has urged the government to provide best possible treatment to them.
