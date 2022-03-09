J&K politicians condemn Udhampur blast, Sarpanch killing

Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti has also condemned the attack and the Sarpanch killing. “My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for a speedy recovery of those injured,” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also condemned the blast and the killing saying no words were strong enough to condemn the heinous attack on innocent civilians.

"Government should firmly resolve to avenge this barbaric action by the enemies of peace and the perpetrators of the crime should be brought to justice," he said.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone also condemned the killing. “Strongly condemn the killing of the sarpanch from Kunmoh. May Allah grant him jannat. May we live in peace. May the killers of innocent civilians, unarmed non combatants — May those who kill them rot in hell. And rot they will. Inshallah” Lone Tweeted.