J&K politicians decry killing

Srinagar: Political leaders cutting across party lines have condemned the killing of a woman teacher from the minority killing at Kulgam on Tuesday.
National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah while condemning the brutal killing of Rajni Bala, a teacher at a government School in Gopalpora, Kulgam, said the unending targeted killings in Kashmir is a matter of grave concern.
While condemning the killing of Rajni from Samba, Dr Farooq said, “I condemn the dastardly killings unreservedly and express my unison with her family. The perpetrators, who have committed this heinous act, have no religion. No religion condones violence. Nothing justifies such bloodshed.”
While describing the killing as cold blooded murder which cannot be compensated by anything he said, “I express heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray to Almighty to give the bereaved family the strength to bear the loss in this hour of grief.”
Condemning the brutal killing of a school teacher, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said, “This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till the situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace.”
"Very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace,” Omar wrote on Twitter.
In another tweet Omar wrote: “Rajni was from Samba District of Jammu province. A government teacher working in Kulgam area of South Kashmir, she lost her life in a despicable targeted attack. My heart goes out to her husband Raj Kumar & the rest of her family. Another home irreparably damaged by violence.”
Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad in a series of tweets said that he is pained over the incident and urged the administration to take stringent measures to safeguard the lives of innocent civilians.
“I am pained to learn about the heart wrenching incidents of targeted killing of two women in Kashmir within one week, Amreen Bhat and Rajani Bala. I strongly condemn the killing of Rajani Bala,” Azad Tweeted.
In another Tweet he said: “I urge the administration to take stringent measures to safeguard the lives of innocent civilians. I express my sympathies with the bereaved families.”
Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti in a Tweet said that despite GOIs fake claims about Kashmir being normal its obvious that targeted civilian killings are on the rise & a deep cause of concern. “Condemn this act of cowardice which sadly plays into the vicious anti muslim narrative spun by BJP.”
Apni Party president and former minister Altaf Bukhari while condemning the incident said that it is painful to witness targeted killings of civilians in Kashmir. “These dastardly acts of violence have devastated families and today a teacher who taught us the difference between good and evil was killed. It’s shocking. Will words of condemnation be ever enough?”.
People's Conference chairman, Sajad Lone in a Tweet termed the killing as cowardice. “Cowardice has yet again plummeted to shameless depths. A teacher- an innocent female hailing from Samba has been shot dead in Kulgam. May her soul rest in peace.”
Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has strongly condemned the killing.
In a statement issued here Hakeem Yaseen termed killing of the lady teacher a heinous crime adding that perpetrators of the barbaric act shall have to face the wrath of Allah. PDF Chairman while expressing serious concern over the spree in civilian killings said ," enough is enough , how long innocents will continue to be killed like ducks by the bullets from either side .
As per the statement, Yasin has urged for an early end to the ongoing bloodshed adding that violence has no space in a civilized society.
( WITH KNS INPUTS)