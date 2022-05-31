J&K politicians decry killing

While condemning the killing of Rajni from Samba, Dr Farooq said, “I condemn the dastardly killings unreservedly and express my unison with her family. The perpetrators, who have committed this heinous act, have no religion. No religion condones violence. Nothing justifies such bloodshed.”

While describing the killing as cold blooded murder which cannot be compensated by anything he said, “I express heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray to Almighty to give the bereaved family the strength to bear the loss in this hour of grief.”

Condemning the brutal killing of a school teacher, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said, “This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till the situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace.”