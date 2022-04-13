J&K politicians greet people on Baisakhi

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir politicians have greeted people on the occasion of Baisakhi. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah have greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, hoping the festivity acts as harbinger of new era of peace and prosperity in J&K, and rest of the country.
In a message, Dr Farooq Abdullah extended his greetings to the people, especially Sikh community and expressed the hope that the festival, which is being observed as New Year as also the founding day of Khalsa Panth, will be celebrated in the true spirit of J&K's composite culture.
Highlighting the J&K’s glorious heritage of religious harmony and cultural diversity, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah also extended greetings to the people and prayed for peace and tranquillity.
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter and greeted people.
In her message of felicitations, Mufti said that the custom of observing Baisakhi with harmony and brotherhood adds colour to its festivity. She called for strengthening the bonds between various sections of the society and nurturing communal harmony. The former Chief Minister also prayed for peace and prosperity of the state and the country.
Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday extended his felicitation to the people on Baisakhi wishing them happiness and well-being.
In his message on Baisakhi eve, Bukhari highlighted the rich ethos of Jammu and Kashmir of celebrating festivals and holy occasions in an atmosphere of brotherhood and amity.
He expressed the hope that this characteristic of the region would get further strengthened. Besides Bukhari, Former Cabinet Minister and Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir wished peace, prosperity and development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that the aura of Kashmir lies in the cultural diversity of the region.