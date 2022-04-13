J&K politicians greet people on Baisakhi

In a message, Dr Farooq Abdullah extended his greetings to the people, especially Sikh community and expressed the hope that the festival, which is being observed as New Year as also the founding day of Khalsa Panth, will be celebrated in the true spirit of J&K's composite culture.

Highlighting the J&K’s glorious heritage of religious harmony and cultural diversity, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah also extended greetings to the people and prayed for peace and tranquillity.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter and greeted people.