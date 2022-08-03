J&K post Article 370 repeal | Govt doesn’t engage terrorists in talks to buy peace: LG Sinha

The LG said: “As far as the security scenario is concerned, being at the helm of affairs, I want to present a few facts to the fore with a great sense of responsibility. Some innocent people have been killed. For us, even a single such incident is undoubtedly very unfortunate. Because after the abrogation of Article 370 or should I say under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people’s expectations have risen sky high. They don’t want even a single such incident to happen here. This is the yardstick. They (people) have fixed it for us and they measure our every act and every incident under our regime on that yardstick. This also speaks about the credibility of our government and the trust people have reposed in us.”

He said, “Otherwise, one could compare the statistics vis-à-vis the killing of innocent people in the last 20 years and also the number of terrorists eliminated. A total of 130 terrorists including 37 foreign terrorists have been killed since January this year in anti-terror operations. This number is the highest ever if you compare it with the statistics in the past. Stone-pelting, hartals, bandh calls in Kashmir have become a thing of the past. If someone is imprisoned or (a terrorist) gets killed, no bandh is observed anywhere in Srinagar or any other part of Kashmir or Jammu. This is a big change that has occurred in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our administration, entire security setup and our security forces are committed to restoring complete peace in J&K. We will take rest only after fully eradicating the menace of terrorism. We will erase it, even if a trace of fear of terrorism or terrorists is there lurking in the minds of people. This is our commitment,” he said.