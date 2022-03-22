J&K ready to strengthen economic partnership with UAE: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday addressed the Gulf Countries’ Investment Summit at SKICC, Srinagar which is aimed at providing a platform for the foreign business delegates to explore a host of investment opportunities in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor highlighted the scope for J&K and GCC companies’ economic cooperation to make J&K UT, paradise on earth, as the most beautiful investment destination in the world.

The Lt Governor said that the visit of CEOs of top companies, entrepreneurs, start-up representatives, exporters in J&K is an expression of confidence of the industry leaders in the potential for business cooperation between J&K and Gulf countries.

“Since 2014, India’s relationship with Gulf countries has undergone a massive evolution which is being translated into a vibrant, revitalized economic partnership with J&K that will not only diversify our export basket but will also create a conducive environment for the expansion of the existing trade,” the Lt Governor said.