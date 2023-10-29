J&K received Rs 86,624 Cr investment proposals: LG

Pulwama: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir received investment proposals worth Rs 86,624 crore and emerged as a favourite investment destination for industries since the implementation of the Industrial Development Scheme.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 12 Controlled Atmosphere (CA) store projects worth Rs 368.35 crore at Industrial Growth Centre, Lassipora, Pulwama, the LG said, “We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Industrial Development Scheme which has stimulated the industrial growth in J&K. Since its implementation, J&K has received investment proposals worth Rs 86,624 crore and emerged as a favourite investment destination for the industries.”

He shared the reforms and policies of the J&K administration to encourage new investment and nurture the existing industries.

Dedicating the new CA stores to the farming community, Sinha said, “A total of 44 CA stores having capacity of 185843 metric tonnes have been established in Kashmir division and are already in production. The new CA stores will add 59,000 metric tonnes to the existing capacity and prove to be a boon to the farmers and fruit growers.”