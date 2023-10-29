J&K received Rs 86,624 Cr investment proposals: LG

Pulwama: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir received investment proposals worth Rs 86,624 crore and emerged as a favourite investment destination for industries since the implementation of the Industrial Development Scheme.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 12 Controlled Atmosphere (CA) store projects worth Rs 368.35 crore at Industrial Growth Centre, Lassipora, Pulwama, the LG said, “We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Industrial Development Scheme which has stimulated the industrial growth in J&K. Since its implementation, J&K has received investment proposals worth Rs 86,624 crore and emerged as a favourite investment destination for the industries.”
He shared the reforms and policies of the J&K administration to encourage new investment and nurture the existing industries.
Dedicating the new CA stores to the farming community, Sinha said, “A total of 44 CA stores having capacity of 185843 metric tonnes have been established in Kashmir division and are already in production. The new CA stores will add 59,000 metric tonnes to the existing capacity and prove to be a boon to the farmers and fruit growers.”
He said that about 259 CA store projects were in the pipeline.
“These CA storage facilities will significantly extend the shelf life of fresh produce and reduce post-harvest losses,” the LG said.
He invited the business community to invest in the establishment of CA stores and contribute to increasing the capacity that would benefit both the farmers and associated stakeholders.
“Due to J&K’s demography and climatic conditions, the CA store is the most assured, profitable, and secured business. Sustained efforts of the government in this sector are providing entrepreneurship opportunities and enabling large-scale employment generation,” Sinha said.
He said that the implementation of projects under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) would increase the productivity in agriculture and allied sectors that also require more CA storage.
In the presence of the LG, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Central Public Works Department and SIDCO for the development of six new industrial estates in J&K.
Sinha handed over certificates to the owners of CA stores and released a compendium of the Industries and Commerce Department.
Earlier, the LG visited the Koh-e-Noor CA store and inspected the facilities at the 5000 metric tonnes capacity store.
Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Vikramjit Singh highlighted the efforts of the administration to promote industries and business activities in J&K.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of J&K Bank, Baldev Prakash; and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri were also present on the occasion.