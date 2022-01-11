J&K records 1148 new COVID cases; Govt confirms Wave is Omicron-led

Srinagar: J&K had its highest increase in COVID19 cases in the past seven months on Tuesday with 1148 people testing positive. The lightning-fast increase in cases, J&K Government said, is Omicron led.

In the past seven days, the number of cases in J&K has increased sixfold. From 199 cases on January 4, the cases have increased to 1148 on January 11. The fast pace of case rise is Omicron-led in J&K according to the UT Government.