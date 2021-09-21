J&K records 2 Covid deaths, 145 fresh cases

Srinagar: J&K recorded two Covid19 deaths and 145 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours with Srinagar district sharing 56 cases alone. However, no fresh case was reported from three districts in the UT.
As per the official figures, 24 cases were from Jammu division and 121 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,28,214 in the UT.
Both the Covid19 deaths were reported from Jammu division. The virus since its outbreak has claimed 4419 lives in J&K including 2172 from Jammu division and 2247 in Kashmir.
The Health department bulletin said that no new case of Mucormycosis was reported on Thursday. Total number of such cases in J&K remains at 46.
As per the break-up, Srinagar district recorded 56 cases, Budgam 19, Baramulla and Ganderbal 13 each, Jammu and Udhampur districts six each, Pulwama, Kupwara and Bandipora districts five each.
Anantnag and Doda districts reported four cases each, Kishtwar district 3, Ramban 2, Kulgam, Rajouri, Samba and Poonch 1 each.
Meanwhile, the government bulletin said that around 154 more persons- 30 from Jammu division and 124 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.
According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,28,214 positive cases, 1450 are active positive while 3,22,345 people have recovered and been discharged.
It said that of the 1,44,08,501 test results available, 1,40,80,287 samples have tested negative till Tuesday.
Sensitization drive continues
Meanwhile, in view of the rising cases from Srinagar district, the drive by the district administration to ensure Covid19 compliance continued on Tuesday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Syed Haneef Balkhi conducted an inspection of various places around the city and urged people to wear facemasks and maintain proper social distancing.
“Imposing fines, registering FIRs or sealing the shops do not look good but people should follow Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB),” Balkhi said.
He said the shopkeepers have started wearing face masks but the passersby should also make a habit of wearing facemasks and follow SOPs.