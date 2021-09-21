J&K records 2 Covid deaths, 145 fresh cases

Srinagar: J&K recorded two Covid19 deaths and 145 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours with Srinagar district sharing 56 cases alone. However, no fresh case was reported from three districts in the UT.

As per the official figures, 24 cases were from Jammu division and 121 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,28,214 in the UT.

Both the Covid19 deaths were reported from Jammu division. The virus since its outbreak has claimed 4419 lives in J&K including 2172 from Jammu division and 2247 in Kashmir.

The Health department bulletin said that no new case of Mucormycosis was reported on Thursday. Total number of such cases in J&K remains at 46.