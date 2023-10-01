J&K records 32% increase in GST revenue collection in September

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a remarkable 32 percent increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for September 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

J&K collected taxes amounting to Rs 563 crore, surpassing the collection of Rs 428 crore in September 2022. This accomplishment also puts J&K ahead of the national average, showcasing its consistent financial performance.

The Union Ministry of Finance reported that in August 2023, Jammu and Kashmir's GST revenue stood at Rs 523 crore, compared to Rs 434 crore in August 2022.

Additionally, the region experienced an extraordinary 58 percent year-on-year growth in GST collection in June, demonstrating the union territory’s growing economic prowess.

As per the official statement, for September 2023, the nation's gross GST revenue amounted to a staggering Rs 1,62,712 crore.