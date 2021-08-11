J&K records 37% jump in execution of projects in 2020-21

Srinagar: In a positive development, Jammu and Kashmir has seen completion of 9514 projects in 2020-21 amid Covid-19 lockdown, which is 37 percent more in comparison to the preceding year.

As per a document released by the finance department, “In 2020-21, as many as 9514 projects under the Union Territory sector were completed which implies an increase of 37 percent from the number of projects completed in 2019-20. In 2019-20, as many as 6933 developmental projects were completed implying that in 2020-21, 2581 more projects were completed.”

In 2018-19, in all 6090 developmental projects were executed by the government department in J&K.

As per the official document, the highest number of projects during 2020-21 was completed in Srinagar district where 1388 works costing Rs 410.99 crore were executed.

In the districts of Budgam, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam , 385, 210, 595, 456 and 441 works were executed respectively during 2020-21.

Similarly, 213, 493, 220 and 674 projects were executed in Shopian, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara respectively during the year.

In Jammu division, 4439 projects were completed with Jammu topping with 990 projects costing Rs 610.69 crore executed during 2020-21. In Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch, 302,454,708 and 362 projects were completed respectively by various departments during 2020-21.

The total of 361, 394,214, 441,275 and 23 projects were completed in the districts of Doda, Ramban, Kisthwar, Udhampur and Reasi respectively during the period.

"The J&K UT budget 2021-22 focuses on Good Governance aimed at maximum governance and minimum government, socio-economic development of the people, development or infrastructure across J&K and generation of employment. The size of the J&K budget for 2021-22 crosses Rs.1 lakh crore mark and is approved at Rs.1,08,621 crore, of which developmental expenditure is of the order of Rs.39817 crore which shows 33% increase over RE 2020-21," it reads.

"Maximum capital allocation viz. Rs. 24363 crore has been earmarked for Infrastructure Sectors with Rs. 6346 crore for Public Health Engineering, Rs 4089 crore for Public works and 2728 crores for Power Development."

On July 31, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released an e-book comprising pictorial compendium of 9514 projects worth Rs 3900 crore completed in J&K under various UT sector schemes during 2020-21.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that financial reforms and interventions initiated by the Finance Department are now showing impact on the ground. “Out of the total projects, 6167 projects have been completed within one year, which itself is an example of transparent and speedy implementation on the ground,” he added.