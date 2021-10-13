J&K records 75 fresh cases, 122 recoveries

Srinagar: J&K has reported 75 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours.
The government bulletin on covid19 cases states that around 122 more persons- 44 from Jammu division and 78 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.
Around 60 out of 75 cases have been reported from Kashmir Valley while only 15 cases have been reported from Jammu division. However, no fresh cases have been reported from seven districts across J&K.
Out of 60 cases reported in Kashmir, 61.66 percent cases have been reported from Srinagar district alone.
As per the official figures the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic has reached 3,30,741.
The Health department said no covid19 death was reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the tally at 4426-2174 Jammu and 2252 in Kashmir division. The government bulletin on Covid19 also said that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Wednesday, keeping the total number of such cases at 47 in J&K.
The media bulletin said Srinagar district reported 37 cases while eight cases were reported from Baramulla district and five cases each were reported from Budgam and Doda districts. Four cases each were reported from Pulwama and Poonch districts while three cases each were reported from Kupwara and Jammu districts.
Two cases each were reported from Anantnag district while one case each was reported from Bandipora, Udhampur, Rajouri and Samba districts. No fresh cases have been reported from Kulgam, Shopian, Ganderbal, Kathua, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi districts.
According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,30,741 positive cases, 946-218 Jammu and 728 in Kashmir, are active positive while 3,25,369 people have recovered and been discharged.
It said that of the 1,54,92,451 test results available, 1,51,61,710 samples have tested negative till Wednesday.
The bulletin further said a total of 49,726 Covid19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 96,550 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses to 1,34,30,141.
Meanwhile, 16 out of 20 districts – Srinagar, Baramulla, Kathua, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Doda, Samba, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Budgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal have achieved the target of 100 percent coverage of all eligible population, with the first dose of Covid19 vaccination.