J&K records 75 fresh cases, 122 recoveries

Srinagar: J&K has reported 75 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours.

The government bulletin on covid19 cases states that around 122 more persons- 44 from Jammu division and 78 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

Around 60 out of 75 cases have been reported from Kashmir Valley while only 15 cases have been reported from Jammu division. However, no fresh cases have been reported from seven districts across J&K.

Out of 60 cases reported in Kashmir, 61.66 percent cases have been reported from Srinagar district alone.

As per the official figures the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic has reached 3,30,741.