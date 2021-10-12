J&K records 80 fresh cases, 136 recoveries

Srinagar: J&K has reported 80 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours. The government bulletin on covid19 cases states that around 136 more persons- 47 from Jammu division and 89 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

Around 67 out of 80 cases have been reported from Kashmir Valley while only 13 cases have been reported

from Jammu division. However, no fresh cases have been reported from eight districts across J&K.

Out of 67 cases reported in Kashmir, 55 percent cases have been reported from Srinagar district alone.

As per the official figures the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic has reached 3,30,666.

The Health department said no covid19 death was reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the tally at 4426-2174 Jammu and 2252 in Kashmir division. The government bulletin on Covid19 also said that one new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases at 47 in J&K.

The media bulletin said Srinagar district reported 37 cases while eight cases were reported from Anantnag and seven cases were reported from Reasi district. Six cases each were reported from Baramulla and Budgam districts while five cases were reported from Ganderbal district. Four cases were reported from Kupwara district while two cases each were reported from Jammu and Poonch districts. One case each was reported from Pulwama, Doda and Kathua while no fresh cases were reported from Bandipora, Kulgam, Shopian, Rajouri, Udhampur, Samba, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,30,666 positive cases, 993-247 Jammu and 746 in Kashmir, are active positive while 3,25,247 people have recovered and been discharged.

It said that of the 1,54,42,725 test results available, 1,51,12,059 samples have tested negative till Tuesday.

The bulletin further said a total of 48,310 Covid19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 1,18,331 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses to 1,33,06,893.

Meanwhile, 13 out of 20 districts – Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Doda, Samba, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Budgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal have achieved the target of 100 percent coverage of all eligible population, with the first dose of Covid19 vaccination.