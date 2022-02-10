J&K records above normal temperatures

Srinagar: Even as Meteorological Department has forecasted dry weather spell to continue for next few days, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded above normal temperatures.
Summer capital Srinagar recorded 12.4 degrees Celsius, which is 3.2 degrees Celsius above the normal.
Health resort Pahalgam recorded 8.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which is 2.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
Jammu city recorded 21.2 degrees Celsius as day's high temperature. MeT department has forecasted a further increase in day temperatures.