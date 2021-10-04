J&K records highest ever daily Covid vaccine doses

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has recorded the highest number of Covid vaccination doses administered in a day, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has congratulated the health workers, doctors and deputy commissioners for achieving this feat.

“Highest ever vaccination in J&K UT today. 1.78 lakh doses administered. Congratulations to the health workers, doctors and DCs for their tireless effort. Stay masked, get vaccinated, stay safe,” reads a tweet by Office of LG Sinha.

As per the official bulletin, 1.78 lakh Covid jabs were administered today, of which 1,17,858 jabs were administered to beneficiaries above 18 years Ist dose and 60531 jabs to beneficiaries above 18 years second dose.

On Covid vaccination, the bulletin informs that 1,78,389 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 120,10,512. It adds that 89.08 percent of the population above the age of 18 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.