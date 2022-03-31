J&K records significant hike of 25.38% in tax revenue collection during 2021-22

Jammu: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a significant hike of 25.38 per cent in tax revenue collection during 2021-22 (ending March, 2022) against the collections made during the last fiscal.

As per an official spokesperson, the total collections of indirect taxes like GST, excise duty, stamps and tax on motor spirits have been made to the tune of Rs. 15,179.42 crore against Rs. 12,105.95 crore collected during the previous financial year 2020-21. Besides, the collection on account of Goods & Services Tax was Rs. 11,163.95 crore against Rs. 9,020.00 crore collected during the previous financial year thereby recording a robust growth of 23.77 per cent.