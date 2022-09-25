J&K registers 4-point decline in under-5 mortality rate in a year

Jammu: In a significant milestone, J&K has achieved a remarkable improvement in multiple indicators related to maternal and child health in recent years.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a single year, the Under-Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) in J&K has decreased from 21 to 17 points per 1000 live births, the Neonatal Mortality rate from 15 to 12, Early Neo-Natal Mortality Rate from 10 to eight and Sex Ratio at birth increased from 918 to 921 as per the Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report 2020 released on September 22, 2022, by the Registrar General of India (RGI).

J&K has already achieved the global target of reducing the under-five mortality rate to less than 25 per 1000 live births much ahead of the global target.

J&K has shown an incremental performance in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of good health and well-being of people.