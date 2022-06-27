J&K reports 67 fresh COVID cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 67 fresh COVID cases today indicating slight rise in the positive cases.
Officials said 47 cases were reported from Jammu division and 20 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases to 454865 so far since outbreak of the pandemic.
Moreover, 29 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 19 from Jammu division and 10from Kashmir division.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 7,687 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,32,46,319.