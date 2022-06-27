Front Page

J&K reports 67 fresh COVID cases

Deserted view of Srinagar city amid curbs to contain COVID-19 when the virus peaked in region last year. [Image for representational purpose only]File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 67 fresh COVID cases today indicating slight rise in the positive cases.

Officials said 47 cases were reported from Jammu division and 20 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases to 454865 so far since outbreak of the pandemic.

Moreover, 29 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 19 from Jammu division and 10from Kashmir division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 7,687 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,32,46,319.

