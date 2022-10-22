J&K RESERVATION RULES 2005 AMENDED | West Pak refugees, Jats, Gorkhas among 15 classes added

Jammu: West Pakistani refugees (excluding Scheduled Castes), Gorkhas, Jat community, Markabans, Ponywalas and Christians (converted from Hindu Valmikis) will now get reservation benefits in Jammu and Kashmir under the category of “Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.”

These classes are among fifteen new ‘social castes’, the Union Territory (UT) administration has added to its list of “Weak and under-privileged classes” by amending Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005.

Besides this addition, the government has also directed for replacing the expression “Pahari speaking people” with “Pahari Ethnic people” as a part of an amendment to the rules.

Five Social Castes already part of enlisted “Socially and Educationally Backward Classes” under the existing rules also have been rechristened in the amended Rules.