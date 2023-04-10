J&K roads to be at par with USA within few years: Nitin Gadkari

Srinagar: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Monday said that J&K’s road infrastructure would be developed at par with the US in the next three to four years and informed that 500 km of new roads had been constructed in J&K from 2014 to 2023.

Addressing a news conference here, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was particular about the development of road infrastructure in J&K.

“Our government wants to develop roads and bring employment to J&K. Our aim is to develop the road infrastructure of J&K at par with the US in the next three to four years,” Gadkari said.

He said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) was carrying out development works worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore in Jammu and Kashmir.

The union minister said that 1700 km of roads were being constructed in J&K at a cost of Rs 75,000 crore.