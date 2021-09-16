J&K safe destination for foreigners: NCRB data

Srinagar: The National Crime Record Bureau’s report has vindicated the fact that Jammu and Kashmir continues to be a safe destination for foreign tourists.

According to the NCRB report, only one minor offence against foreigners has been recorded in the last three from 2018 to 2002.

"There was no case of violence, sexual assault, rape, etc. reported from Jammu and Kashmir against the foreigners who have visited the region in these years," the report says.

The tourism data shows that most of the foreigners, who visited J&K, had stayed only in the Kashmir division.

While the track record of Kashmir in ensuring no crime against foreigners is commendable, the report reveals that on the contrary there have been 22 cases registered against foreigners who have committed crimes in J&K in three years.

According to tourism officials, the report should serve as an eye-opener to foreign countries which have barred their citizens from visiting Kashmir.