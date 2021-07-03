J&K sans separate cadre for teacher education

Srinagar: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), government of India has expressed its concern over the non-availability of a separate cadre for teacher education in J&K.
The secretary DSEL while chairing a meeting of Project Approval Board (PAB) for 2021-22 under Samagra Shiksha in April this year, said that in absence of the separate cadre, the adjustment of posts in DIETs was done by way of inter transferring of joint directors and Chief Education Officers (CEOs), principals, lecturers from school education to Teacher Education Institutes (TEIs) and vice-versa for tenure of two years.
“This frequent inter department movement of academicians, from one position to another and then back, has not facilitated the creation of a permanent and professional pool of Teacher Educators in the UT,” read the minutes of the meeting released by the DSEL.
The secretary DSEL has stated that the DIETs need to be provided with experienced lecturers, teachers with minimum qualification of master’s degree with B Ed in order to enhance the quality of education.
The government of India has also asked the school education to work out provisions to provide transport facility for school children belonging to far flung areas where transport facility is either not available or is not adequately provided as required.
Referring to the newly launched National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 which advocates full equity and inclusion of Children with Special Needs (CWSN), the secretary DSEL has stated that the government should ensure that all students are able to thrive in the education system. “J&K UT needs to fulfil this provision by providing all kinds of facilities including availability of ramps in all government schools. UT may ensure the facility in the current year 2021-22,” the official document reads.
The school education department has also been directed to ensure that children of the nomadic population do not remain out of school during the migratory period.
“The children of nomadic people migrate during the summer season from one place to another in search of green pastures. They need seasonal centers to be established during its migration for the age group of 6-14 years. JK UT needs to tag these seasonal centres with the nearest schools,” the document reads.
However, the J&K government has stated that access to schooling facilities for the nomadic population always remained a priority of the J&K government.
“Seasonal centres have been provided for the nomadic population during its migration from one place to another in search of green pastures,” the document reads.
It states that 32544 nomadic migratory children were provided education facilities through 1521 seasonal centres by engaging 1748 seasonal educational volunteers for the year 2020-21.