J&K sans separate cadre for teacher education

Srinagar: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), government of India has expressed its concern over the non-availability of a separate cadre for teacher education in J&K.

The secretary DSEL while chairing a meeting of Project Approval Board (PAB) for 2021-22 under Samagra Shiksha in April this year, said that in absence of the separate cadre, the adjustment of posts in DIETs was done by way of inter transferring of joint directors and Chief Education Officers (CEOs), principals, lecturers from school education to Teacher Education Institutes (TEIs) and vice-versa for tenure of two years.

“This frequent inter department movement of academicians, from one position to another and then back, has not facilitated the creation of a permanent and professional pool of Teacher Educators in the UT,” read the minutes of the meeting released by the DSEL.