J&K seeing rural economic revolution first time in 70 years: LG

Kathua: The structural changes and consolidation of different programmes for farm and non-farm population in the rural areas is nothing short of a revolution for rural J&K. The UT has also redefined the agriculture and horticulture business in the country with expanded operations and strong supply chain system, which had never happened in the last 70 years.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha made these remarks while attending the first-ever “Vishal Pashudhan Vyapar Mela” at Sports Stadium, Hiranagar in Kathua district, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor welcomed the farmers from other states to the mega Livestock Trade Fair.

The first of its kind event in the UT will give a major fillip to the Animal Husbandry sector with an additional source of income to the farmers.

“It is an effort on the part of the government towards providing a single platform for sale/purchase of high-quality livestock breeds that will strengthen J&K’s dairy sector, besides exploiting the full potential of J&K in milk, fodder and mutton production, to cut down imports and bridge the demand and supply gap in the poultry sector, and generating employment by attracting new entrepreneurs,” observed the Lt Governor.

The Mela will facilitate doubling the income of farmers through the adoption of best practices, genetic up-gradation of milch animals, latest technical interventions and proper management of high-quality breeds of milch animals. Further, the hardships faced by farmers in the cumbersome purchase process of high-quality breeds from the adjoining states and their transportation to the destination district of UT of J&K will be eliminated as high-quality breeds of cows, buffaloes, sheep, goats, etc. from neighboring states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh etc. shall be displayed for sale & purchase, said the Lt Governor.

In addition, the related machinery of latest technology pertaining to Animal & Sheep Husbandry sectors including fodder management shall also be displayed and made available for the farmers and dairy entrepreneurs. The insurance of animals after sale/ purchase will also be facilitated by the department of Animal & Sheep Husbandry, he added.