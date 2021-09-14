J&K sees sudden spike in Covid19

Srinagar: In what points to a sudden spike in the daily caseload, J&K reported 150 fresh covid19 cases in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday the UT reported 105 cases followed by 86 cases on Monday.

The main reason for the spread of infection this time, according to medical experts, was the delta variant coupled with non-adherence of Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

On Tuesday, the daily caseload reported in J&K was 150, which was 64 cases higher than the day before.

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 150 cases reported in the last 24 hours, 38 were from Jammu division and 112 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,27,140.

The total fatalities recorded in J&K have reached 4414 of which 2246 were from Kashmir and 2168 from Jammu division.

As per the Health department, Srinagar reported the highest number of cases on Tuesday as compared to other districts. The number of cases reported from Srinagar district was 75 while Baramulla and Reasi districts reported 10 cases each.

Budgam reported 11 cases while Pulwama and Poonch districts reported four cases each. Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal reported three cases each while Anantnag and Kishtwar district reported two cases each. One each case was reported from Kulgam, Kathua and Ramban districts while no case was reported from Shopian, Udhampur and Samba districts. Jammu reported eight cases, Rajouri five and Doda reported seven cases as well.

Notably, the spike in covid-19 cases coincides with the government decision to start physical classes for secondary and higher secondary class students in schools. Also, the colleges and Universities are likely to open in September last week, the government earlier said.

Meanwhile, the government bulletin on coid19 cases states that around 72 more persons- 25 from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

The Health department said that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Tuesday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,27,140 positive cases, 1235 are active positive while 3,21,401 people have recovered and been discharged and 4414 have died – 2168 in Jammu division and 2246 in Kashmir.

It said that of the 1,40,34,141 test results available, 1,37,07,001 samples have tested negative till Tuesday.

As already reported, the divisional administration Kashmir has attributed the rise in Covid19 cases to the carelessness of people who are found without wearing face masks at public places, gatherings and other functions.