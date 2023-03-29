J&K sees surge in crime cases against elderly, women, children: MHA

Srinagar: Amidst the breathtakingly beautiful landscape of Jammu and Kashmir lies a darker reality of a surge in crime cases against vulnerable members of the society.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has painted a sobering picture of J&K reporting an increase in cases registered for crimes against senior citizens, women, and children over the last few years.

According to the MHA, the number of cases registered under crime against women had increased from 3069 in 2019 to 3937 in 2021 while the number of cases registered under crime against senior citizens had increased from one in 2019 to 40 cases registered in 2021.

The MHA reported that the number of cases registered under crime against children has increased from 470 in 2019 to 845 cases in 2021.