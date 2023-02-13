J&K sees uptick in economic offence cases

Srinagar: Over the past two years, there has been an increase in economic offence charges in Jammu and Kashmir.

All crimes that take place while engaging in any type of economic or commercial activity are considered economic offences.

The Indian Penal Code of 1860 (IPC) first dealt with such offences, such as corruption and criminal misbehaviour.

J&K reported 621 cases of economic crime in 2019, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).